Olivia Rodrigo was born in 2003, but she loves to share the stage with ’90s alt-rock hitmakers. She’s sung duets with people like Alanis Morissette and Sheryl Crow, and she picked the Breeders in to open her recent four-night stand at New York’s Madison Square Garden. (It was Kim Deal’s first time playing MSG since the Pixies opened for U2 there in 1992.) Last night, Rodrigo played the the last of those four MSG shows, and she brought out another ’90s giant as a surprise guest, singing “You Were Meant For Me” with Jewel.

The gentle ballad “You Were Meant For Me” was a monster hit from Jewel’s 1995 debut album Pieces Of Me. Jewel was 21 when she released that LP, and that’s the same age that Olivia Rodrigo is now. I’d love to know how many people in Rodrigo’s audience know who Jewel is, but that didn’t seem to bother Rodrigo. Introducing Jewel, Rodrigo said, “She is such an incredible songwriter. When I first started writing my songs, I would listen to her album Pieces Of You before I went to bed. She’s incredible, and it’s such an honor that she’s here with me tonight.” The two of them shared a big hug and then played a soft, reverent version of “You Were Meant For Me.” Watch some videos below.

olivia rodrigo x jewel pic.twitter.com/nZbhvvmxRg — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) April 10, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo e a cantora Jewel se apresentando hoje na #GUTSWorldTourNewYork. pic.twitter.com/MMThT3du2h — Access Olivia Rodrigo (@accessoliviabr) April 10, 2024

Olivia intorducing singer Jewel to join her on stage at #GUTSWorldTourNewYork Night 4! pic.twitter.com/R2OavoTKoG — Olivia Rodrigo Daily (@DailyRodrigo) April 10, 2024

At another Madison Square Garden show on Friday night, Jewel also brought out fellow present-day hitmaker Noah Kahan. Last year, she covered Kahan’s song “Stick Season” during a visit to the BBC Live Lounge, and Kahan returned the favor by covering her song “Lacy.” Here’s video of Rodrigo and Kahan singing “Stick Season” together at the Garden:

Read our We’ve Got A File On You interview with Jewel here.