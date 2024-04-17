I don’t know about you, but Hana Vu’s got a new song called “22,” and everything will be all right if you keep it next to yoouuu. Look. What do you want from me? There’s a new Taylor Swift album coming out in two days, and I’m going to have to review it right away because that’s how online music criticism works. It’s fine. I’m used to it. I’m a tortured critic, and perhaps there should be some kind of department for me. But if Hana Vu’s team did not want me to throw a bunch of Taylor Swift references into this blog post, then they should’ve picked a different day to drop a new song called “22.”

Anyway. As I was saying. Hana Vu. She comes from LA, she makes indie rock, and her new album Romanticism is coming out next month. We’ve posted the early singles “Care” and “Hammer,” and now we’re getting “22.” It’s a sad, pretty piece of personal fuzz-pop about missing someone and feeling like you’re aging when you are still in fact basically a child: “I’m just getting old/ I’m just 22/ I just wanna hold on to you.” She does not sound happy, free, confused, and lonely in the best way. Tonight is not the night that she forgets about her heartbreak. Listen below.

Oh yeeeeeeah, Romanticism is out 5/3 on Ghostly International.