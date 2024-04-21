Watch Coliseum Reunite For First Show In Nine Years

Last fall, Coliseum released a surprise reunion album called Infinity Shit, their first material since they went on hiatus in 2015. It was under the name C.L.S.M. In January, the band announced their reunion shows, and last night was their first gig in nine years.

The show took place at Louisville’s Planet of the Tapes. Tonight, they’ll be taking the stage there again. About Infinity Shit, bandleader Ryan Patterson said to the crowd, “Just having something new in our hands that was us now and not about nostalgia inspired us maybe to do this. It never felt like it ended; it just felt like it stopped for a while.” He also introduced “Dehydrated Flesh Of The Bourgeoisie” by saying it’s about dreaming of smashing rich people’s cars with a hammer.

Earlier this week, the band released “You Might Be Dead,” their first new song in nine years as Coliseum instead of C.L.S.M. They changed their name for Infinity Shit because it didn’t sound like a natural progression from what they’d been recording together previously.

Check out footage from last night’s show below.