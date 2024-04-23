Huntsville’s Inaugural South Star Festival Announces Very ’90s Lineup

’90s nostalgia is big business these days, and it seems to be the entire point of the South Star Festival, a new two-day extravaganza that’s coming to Huntsville, Alabama this September. No Doubt just reunited to play Coachella, bringing out special guest nostalgist Olivia Rodrigo, but they’re not on the bill for South Star. Instead, Gwen Stefani, performing solo, headlines the first night, while Blink-182 top the night-two bill. Sublime, now back together with Jakob Nowell standing in for his late father Bradley, also just played Coachella, and they’re on the South Star bill, too.

The rest of the lineup gets deep into ’90s and Y2K nostalgia, as well. The bill doesn’t focus on any particular genre, and it seems to pull freely from anything that even existed during the pre-smartphone era, which makes for a fascinating pileup. The rest of the chaotic lineup includes Beck, Shinedown, Jane’s Addiction, the Goo Goo Dolls, Jimmy Eat World, Ludacris, TLC, Juvenile, Big Boi, Pete Yorn, the Gin Blossoms, Vanessa Carlton, and Candlebox. Bully, who aren’t from the ’90s but who sound a lot like it, will also play, as will Dexter And The Moonrocks, Winona Fighter, and Billy Allen + The Pollies. The show comes to John Hunt Park 9/28-29, and you’ll find all the info you need here.