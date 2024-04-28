System Of A Down headlined Sick New World, the nu-metal festival that took place yesterday on the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. They trotted out some songs they hadn’t performed in a while, doing “Bubbles” and “CUBErt” for the first time since 2015, “Kill Rock ‘n Roll” for the first time since 2017, and “Innervision” for the first time since 2019. Check out video of most of that below.

SETLIST:

“X”

“Suite-Pee”

“Prison Song”

“Holy Mountains”

“Soldier Side – Intro”

“B.Y.O.B.”

“Innervision”

“Dreaming”

“Needles”

“Deer Dance”

“Radio/Video”

“Bubbles”

“CUBErt”

“Hypnotize”

“ATWA”

“Bounce”

“Suggestions”

“Psycho”

“Chop Suey!”

“Lonely Day”

“Kill Rock ‘n Roll”

“Lost In Hollywood”

“Aerials”

“Genocidal Humanoidz”

“War?”

“Toxicity”

“Sugar”

Bandleader Serj Tankian had his own coffee in a tent to help fans WAKE UP: