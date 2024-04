Billie Eilish Announces HIT ME HARD AND SOFT World Tour Dates

Billie Eilish’s new album Hit Me Hard And Soft is nearing its release. She’s not sharing any of the 10 tracks ahead of time, but she has announced a massive tour in support of the album today. Eilish will traverse North America throughout the last quarter of 2024, spend the late winter touring Australia, then hit Europe and the UK next spring and summer. I’m getting tired just reading all those dates.

Tickets can be acquired through an American Express Presale starting this Wednesday, April 30, with more presales occurring this week ahead of the official onsale this Friday, May 3. Get more ticket info here, and check out the full itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:

09/29/24 – Québec, QC @ Centre Videotron

10/01/24 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/02/24 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/04/24 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

10/05/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/07/24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/09/24 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/11/24 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/13/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/16/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/17/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/18/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/02/24 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/03/24 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/06/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

11/08/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

11/10/24 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

11/11/24 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

11/13/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/14/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/16/24 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

11/17/24 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

11/19/24 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

11/20/24 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

12/03/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

12/05/24 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

12/06/24 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

12/08/24 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

12/10/24 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

12/11/24 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

12/13/24 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

12/15/24 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

12/16/24 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

12/17/24 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

02/18/25 – Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

02/19/25 – Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

02/21/25 – Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

02/22/25 – Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

02/24/25 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

02/25/25 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

02/27/25 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

02/28/25 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

03/04/25 –Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

03/05/25 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

03/07/25 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

03/08/25 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

04/23/25 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

04/24/25 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

04/26/25 – Oslo, Norway @ Telenor Arena

04/28/25 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

04/29/25 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

05/02/25 – Hannover, Germany @ ZAG Arena

05/04/25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

05/05/25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

05/07/25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

05/09/25 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

05/29/25 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

05/30/25 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

06/01/25 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

06/03/25 – Kraków, Poland @ Tauron Arena

06/04/25 – Kraków, Poland @ Tauron Arena

06/06/25 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle

06/08/25 – Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

06/10/25 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

06/11/25 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

06/14/25 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

06/15/25 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

07/07/25 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

07/08/25 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

07/10/25 – London, UK @ The O2

07/11/25 –London, UK @ The O2

07/13/25 – London, UK @ The O2

07/14/25 – London, UK @ The O2

07/16/25 – London, UK @ The O2

07/17/25 – London, UK @ The O2

07/19/25 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

07/20/25 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

07/22/25 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

07/23/25 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

07/26/25 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

07/27/25 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena