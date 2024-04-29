Next week, Amy O is releasing a new album, Mirror, Reflect, the Bloomington, IN-based musician’s follow-up to 2019’s Shell. We’ve heard “Dribble Dribble” and “Early Days” from it already, and today she’s sharing one last one, “Superbloom.” Amy O had this to say about the track:

I wrote this at my friends Jon and Julie’s house in LA. We were visiting California and the travel and change of scenery was bringing me back to life after a long winter. I felt some dread at the thought of returning back home. The song spilled out, halfway through I went to chat with Jon and Julie on their deck. They mentioned atmospheric rivers and I said—hold on, I gotta go write that line—and finished up the song. When I was done, Jon and I developed it together and immediately recorded my guitar and vocals. It was the quickest process I’ve ever experienced with a song going from page to recording.

Listen below.

Mirror, Reflect is out 5/10 via Winspear.