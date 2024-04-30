Later this year, future-pop superfriends Charli XCX and Troye Sivan will head out on a giant North American arena tour together, with Shygirl opening. It’s a big swing for the two artists, who collaborated on the singles “1999” and “2099.” Last night, the two of them were guests on Late Night With Seth Meyers, and they were there to talk, not to perform.

Charli XCX will release her new album Brat in about a month, and Troye Sivan dropped his own LP Something To Give Each Other last year, but the conversation with Seth Meyers didn’t really cover either record. Instead, they covered standard late-night chitchat subjects, telling Seth Meyers about meeting at one of Charli’s house parties and describing how they feel when they’re out dancing and their own songs come on. (Charli loves it; Sivan pretends that he doesn’t love it.)

Both Charli XCX and Troye Sivan apparently want their upcoming Sweat tour to feel like a rave — not necessarily an easy thing to accomplish in an American basketball arena. Seth Meyers asked both artists about their own experiences raving; Charli’s parents used to take her to parties when she was a teenager. It’s a cute conversation, and it’s nice to see these guys graduate to interview-guest status, even if I would’ve rather seen them perform. Watch it below.

Brat is out 6/7 on Atlantic. The Sweat tour kicks off 9/14 in Detroit.