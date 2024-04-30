Missy Elliott Joins Pharrell And Michel Gondry’s New Musical Film

Pharrell has a few different film projects in the hopper, and one of them is a semi-autobiographical musical that’s set to be directed by Michel Gondry. As previously reported, the as-yet-untitled movie is set in Virginia Beach’s Atlantis Apartments in summer 1977, and it’s set to star Halle Bailey, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Brian Tyree Henry, and recent Oscar winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Now, motherfucking Missy Elliott has joined the cast, too.

As you probably already know, Missy Elliott and Pharrell have a long history. They both came out of Virginia’s Tidewater region in the ’90s, and they both changed the sound of R&B radio for the better. Elliott worked closely with Pharrell’s cousin Timbaland, and she worked with Pharrell on the 2015 single “WTF (Where They From).” Variety reports that Elliott will play an as-yet-untitled role in the movie. Elliott was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year, and she’ll head out on her first North American tour this summer.

I would rather see Pharrell and Missy Elliott do a movie with Hype Williams, but Michel Gondry is pretty good too.