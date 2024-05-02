All this year, the Belfast duo Bicep are rolling out a new project called CHROMA, a sort-of combination record label / event series that will encompass a bunch of new music. So far, they’ve shared the tracks “CHROMA 001 HELIUM” and “L.A.V.A.,” a collab with Benjamin Damage that they released under the name B.D.B. Today, they’re back with a new song called “Bi83,” which is attributed to the Bicep alter ego DOVE, their home for “an extreme version of the Bicep sound… heavier but also calmer.”

“DOVE will hopefully be a place where we can put more singular ideas down, less focused on complete songs and more on experimental concepts we work on in the studio,” the pair shared in a message For example, this first release was about restricting ourselves to human voices and acid to make the majority of sounds. Long-term we would like DOVE to lean into the sounds we grew up with, with a rave leaning aesthetic, but at this stage we’re just excited to start growing it and see where it goes.”

Check out “Bi83” below.