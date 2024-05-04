Paul McCartney Responds To “Adrienne From Brooklyn” 60 Years Later

60 years ago, “Adrienne from Brooklyn” became an emblem of Beatlemania on CBS News. “I love the Beatles and I’ll always love them,” she said in a thick New York accent. “Even when I’m 105 and an old grandmother I’ll love ’em. And Paul McCartney if you are listening Adrienne from Brooklyn loves you with all her heart!” Yesterday, McCartney finally responded.

“Hey Adrienne, it’s Paul,” McCartney said in an Instagram video. “Listen, I saw your video. I’m in Brooklyn now, I’m in New York, I finally got here. We got an exhibition, a photo exhibition. Come along and see it.” In the caption, he added, “And Adrienne from Brooklyn if you are listening, Paul McCartney from Liverpool loves you too.”

The former Beatle was referring to “Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm,” which is on display at the Brooklyn Museum until August 18. No one knows the whereabouts of “Adrienne from Brooklyn,” but there are theories.

Meanwhile, other remaining Beatle Ringo Starr released the Crooked Boy EP last week, and it featured the Strokes guitarist Nick Valensi. He’s also working on a country album.

UPDATE: Adrienne was likely Adrienne D’Onofrio, who died of lymphoma in 1992 at age 41, according to Rolling Stone who spoke to her daughter Nicole and son-in-law John. D’Onofrio’s children found their mom’s Beatles record in a closet after she died and “one of them, John says, had ‘Adrienne and Paul scrawled on the sleeve, a heart drawn around it.”