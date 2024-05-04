Today’s Lovers & Friends Fest Canceled Due To High Winds

The Lovers & Friends festival has been canceled. The rap and R&B event was slated for today at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, but an update was shared to their website yesterday that it is no longer taking place due to high winds.

“Saturday’s Lovers & Friends Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds has been canceled,” the statement begins. It continues:

Lovers & Friends Festival organizers have been monitoring the weather for several days and proactively preparing for a windy Saturday. However, the National Weather Service has now issued a High Wind Warning, including dangerous 30-35 mph sustained winds with gusts potentially more than 60 mph. Following advice from the National Weather Service and in consultation with local public officials, we must make the safest decision for our fans, artists, and staff, and cancel tomorrow’s Lovers & Friends Festival. This was an incredibly heartbreaking decision to make as we are aware that fans have traveled from all over the world to enjoy this incredible lineup of superstars and have been looking forward to this event for several months. We’ve worked hard to create an amazing event for you, and we are just as disappointed as you are. Ticketholders who purchased their tickets directly through Front Gate Tickets will receive a refund within 30 days to the original form of payment.

The lineup had Janet Jackson, Usher, Backstreet Boys, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige, TLC, Nas, Ludacris, MIA, Nelly, Ja Rule, Ashanti, Timbaland, T-Pain, Craig David, Jodeci, Eve, Kelly Rowland, and many more.