Amen Dunes’ first new album in six years, Death Jokes, comes out on Friday — our Premature Evaluation review of it went up last week. We’ve heard “Purple Land,” “Boys,” and “Round The World” from it so far, and today we’re getting one last single, “Rugby Child.”

“The song was written in April 2020, and flips between memories of touring, and that present moment of spring,” Damon McMahon explained. “A musician from New York I had known had just overdosed. He wasn’t named Annie, but she stands in for him out of respect.”

Watch a video for it below.

Death Jokes is out 5/10 via Sub Pop.