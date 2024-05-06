Watch Dua Lipa Cover Cleo Sol’s “Sunshine” In The BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

News May 6, 2024 7:52 PM By James Rettig

On Friday, Dua Lipa released her new album Radical Optimism, which was co-produced by Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker. She celebrated by pulling double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and she also did a pop-up show in Times Square yesterday. Dua Lipa also recently recorded a session at Maida Vale Studios for the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, and she covered Cleo Sol’s “Sunshine” while there. Check out video of that and her doing “Illusion” below.

