Hey, the Met Gala was last night! That’s a thing that we all definitely care about, right? A whole lot of fancy, famous people got dressed up in fancy, famous clothes and got their pictures taken. This year, the theme was Sleeping Beauties, which is a little on the nose, especially given the pro-Palestinian protests that were happening nearby. But if you were famous enough to get an invite and if you were OK with the basic idea of being there and willing to get all dressed up yourself, then you got a surprise performance from Ariana Grande.

There were actually two performers last night: Ariana Grande, who played a heavily choreographed seven-song set, and FKA twigs, who performed what setlist.fm describes as “(Unknown).” Grande’s set included her first time singing the excellent 2016 single “Into You” since 2019 and her first performances of a couple of tracks from her new eternal sunshine album, “the boy is mine” and the single “yes, and?” She opened with a version of the Sleeping Beauty song “Once Upon A Dream,” and she closed out by teaming up with her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo to cover “When You Believe,” the Mariah Carey/Whitney Houston duet from the 1998 movie The Prince Of Egypt — two selections that fit the whole Disney-princess aesthetic of her outfit. Watch some clips below.

ariana performing ‘7 rings’, ‘into you’ and ‘we can’t be friends’ at the #metgala pic.twitter.com/zOkz9JgiD6 — Ariana Grande Today ☀️ (@ArianaToday) May 7, 2024

ariana grande and cynthia erivo singing “when you believe” at the #metgala pic.twitter.com/PV0ZGr6hPC — Ariana Grande Today ☀️ (@ArianaToday) May 7, 2024

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo received a standing ovation following their #MetGala performance. pic.twitter.com/HcigQTuk7N — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) May 7, 2024

Ariana Grande being interviewed by Vogue at the Met Gala#MetGala pic.twitter.com/VBpuSQP5xF — b ☀️ (@sheeshgwws) May 6, 2024

The person who showed up looking the craziest last night was arguably Lana Del Rey, who came close to impaling Kim Kardashian on her antler thingies.

The way Lana Del Rey keeps whacking Kim and Sean in the face with her horns 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/B23OpyMEBX — honeymoun (@honeymounz) May 7, 2024

Lana Del Rey reveals what her favorite song is from Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' album. #TTPD #MetGala pic.twitter.com/IT3EU9wEiJ — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 6, 2024

Also, Katy Perry was not at the Met Gala, but an AI image of her on the red carpet fooled a lot of people on Twitter and also, apparently, her own mom.