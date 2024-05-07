Eels – “If I’m Gonna Go Anywhere”

Gus Black

New Music May 7, 2024 9:57 AM By James Rettig

In exactly a month’s time, Eels are releasing a new album called EELS TIME! We’ve heard two tracks from it so far — “Time” and “Goldy” — and today Mark Oliver Everett has another one out there, “If I’m Gonna Go Anywhere.” It’s another co-write with Tyson Ritter, the All-American Rejects frontman who Everett first started working with on the 2022 film Prisoner’s Daughter. E shared: “If you’re gonna make a choice, why not make the nice choice?” Listen below.

EELS TIME! is out 6/7 via E Works/Play It Again Sam.

