Austin City Limits has announced its 2024 lineup. Billed as headliners this year are Dua Lipa, Tyler, The Creator, Chris Stapleton, Blink-182, Sturgill Simpson, and Pretty Lights.

Khruangbin, Leon Bridges, Carin León, Norah Jones, Reneé Rapp, Foster The People, Kehlani, Teddy Swims, Benson Boone, CAAMP, Dominic Fike, The Marías, Jungle, Dom Dolla, Chappell Roan, Porter Robinson, Tyla, Orville Peck, Vince Staples, Kevin Abstract, Santigold, Kenny Beats, FLO, Geese, Mannequin Pussy, and more. (Some of those are only performing on one of the fest’s two weekends.)

Austin City Limits will take place from October 4 through 6 and October 11 through 13 tis year. More details here.