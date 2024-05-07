FKA Twigs Cast In New Horror Film About Jesus’ Childhood

FKA Twigs has been cast in The Carpenter’s Son, a new horror film about Jesus’ childhood. As Deadline reports, Twigs will play the role of “the Mother” — aka the Mary stand-in — opposite Nicolas Cage (who will play “the Carpenter”) and Noah Jupe (who will play “the Boy”). The film was written and directed by Lotfy Nathan, whose debut feature Harka premiered at Cannes in 2022.

“The Carpenter’s Son tells the dark story of a family hiding out in Roman Egypt,” reads the film’s official synopsis. “The son, known only as ‘the Boy’, is driven to doubt by another mysterious child and rebels against his guardian, the Carpenter, revealing inherent powers and a fate beyond his comprehension. As he exercises his own power, the Boy and his family become the target of horrors, natural and divine.”

FKA Twigs is also starring in The Crow, the remake of 1994 film that will hit theaters this summer — a trailer for it came out in March. Twigs performed at the Met Gala last night, where she hung out with Ed Sheeran: