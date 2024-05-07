A couple months ago, the Akron band Annabel announced Worldviews, their first new album in nine years, and shared its lead single “Defense Mechanism.” They’ve since shared another song from it, the title track, and today they’re back with a third, “Dog.”

“While writing this record, my house was literally collapsing around me,” the band’s Ben Hendricks shared in a statement to Paste. “My entire first floor was being torn apart because of excess mold from water damage, all while I was still grieving the sudden death of my dog, not to mention a dramatic falling out with an old friend and just dealing with the state of the world post-covid.”

He continued:

I remember one day sitting in the ruin of my dining room, drinking coffee, and just thinking, ‘Man I feel exactly like that dog in that burning house meme.’ Then I started to look at that little guy for inspiration. I also realized that humor is my defense mechanism (and yes, that is a reference to our other single). And I think that’s why that image, and memes in general, resonate so much. They can be a way to cope with complicated situations and feel connected even when also feeling truly isolated.

Listen below.

Worldviews is out 6/14 via Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.