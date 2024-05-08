Last month, the Black Keys released their new album Ohio Players. On that record, the band got help from some other big stars. Beck and Juicy J guested on the single “Paper Crown,” and the band co-wrote a few of the songs with Noel Gallagher, who also sang backup and played guitar. Last night, the Black Keys played London, and Gallagher came out to play some of those songs with them.

Last night, the Black Keys came to London’s recently reopened O2 Academy Brixton for the first gig in a three-night stand. During the encores, Noel Gallagher came to the stage, and he sang and played on “Only Love Matters” and “On The Game,” two of the Ohio Players tracks that he co-wrote. Everyone involved seemed very casual about it. Watch some fan footage below.

Ohio Players is out now on Nonesuch.