London duo O. — I still can’t believe that’s the actual name of the band — will release their full-length debut WeirdOs next month, and we’ve already posted their early singles “Green Shirt” and “176.” Today, O. follow those tracks with a new one called “Micro.” Saxophonist Joe Henwood plays with so much distortion that his instrument alternately sounds like a synth or a guitar, as drummer Tash Keary plays skitter-splat breakbeats. It’s a fast, physical, intense instrumental, and you can check out the Wendy Vision-directed video below.

WeirdOs is out 6/21 on Speedy Wunderground.