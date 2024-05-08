Jeremy Strong In Talks To Play Jon Landau In Springsteen Biopic

Jeremy Strong is in talks to play Bruce Springsteen’s longtime manager Jon Landau in the biopic about the making of Nebraska, as Variety reports. The Succession star would join Jeremy Allen White, who has been confirmed to portray Springsteen himself in the film.

The biopic is based on Warren Zane’s 2023 book Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making Of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska. Both Springsteen and Landau are involved in the making of the movie, which is scheduled to start shooting in the fall.