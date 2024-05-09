Isobel Campbell was an OG member of Belle And Sebastian sang lead on some of that band’s best early songs. After she left, she made a lot of great music with the late Mark Lanegan. She has a catalog. Next week, she’ll release her new solo album Bow To Love. I have heard it, and it’s lovely. We’ve posted Campbell’s early singles “4316” and “Everything Falls Apart,” and now she’s shared another one.

Isobel Campbell’s new song “Dopamine” is a lush, woozy lullaby. It’s mostly acoustic, but as the track progresses, woodwinds and laser-beam synth sounds enter the mix. The instruments all gently encircle Campbell’s voice, which is as soft and inviting as it was back in those early Belle And Sebastian days. Listen below.

Bow To Love is out 5/17 on Cooking Vinyl.