This Friday, Portishead’s Beth Gibbons is releasing her debut solo album Lives Outgrown. So far we’ve heard “Floating On A Moment” (which made our best songs of the week list) and “Reaching Out.” Today, Gibbons has returned with a third and final single, “Lost Changes,” which comes with a video from Juno Calypso, the British photographer’s music video directorial debut. Watch and listen below.

Lives Outgrown is out 5/17 via Domino.