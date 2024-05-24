Last year, PinkPantheress released Heaven Knows, which was billed as her first album and contained the massive “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” remix with Ice Spice. Today, the English pop star is back with her first new music of 2024: a song called “Turn It Up.”

PinkPantheress just wrapped up her headlining tour last month, which was full of many great moments. At the Dublin tour kickoff, she was joined by an Irish dancing troupe, and later was handed a prosthetic leg from a fan for her to sign. In New York, she brought out Kelela and Ice Spice; at Coachella, she welcomed Flo Milli, Steve Lacy, and Rema on stage. She also met Usher’s son, who had taken his dad’s phone to DM her.

Check out “Turn It Up” below.