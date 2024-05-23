Bat For Lashes – “At Your Feet”

New Music May 23, 2024 8:50 AM By Tom Breihan

Next week, we’re getting a new Bat For Lashes album. The Dream Of Delphi is Natasha Khan’s first new LP in five years, and it’s named after her daughter Delphi, born during quarantine. We’ve already posted three early songs: the title track, “Letter To My Daughter,” and “Home.” Today, Khan has shared what must be the last advance single before the LP arrives.

The new Bat For Lashes song “At Your Feet” is contemplative and atmospheric, and it’s half over by the time Natasha Khan starts singing. The track is full of sparse, tinkly pianos and deep synth hums, and Khan’s voice is both languid and ecstatic. There’s a Laurie Anderson-style robotic filter on Khan’s voice, which somehow makes her sound even more vulnerable. Natasha Khan has been performing “At Your Feet” live for nearly a year, but it still sounds very much like a studio creation. Listen below.

The Dream Of Delphi is out 5/31 on Mercury KX. A video for “At Your Feet” is coming later today.

