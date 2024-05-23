Cassie Makes Public Statement On Leaked Diddy Assault Video

Last year, the singer Cassie Ventura sued Sean “Diddy” Combs, her ex-boyfriend, alleging a harrowing years-long pattern of rape and physical abuse. Diddy quickly settled the lawsuit, and he’s since faced a great many further allegations and lawsuits. Last week, CNN obtained surveillance footage of Diddy violently attacking Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016. Today, Cassie has made her first public statement since the video came out.

In a statement posted on her Instagram, Cassie thanks friends, family, and strangers for their support and writes, “This is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from the past… My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing the victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in.”

Diddy also responded to the footage in a video that he posted on Instagram last week. He said, “I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.” LA county prosecutors have said that they can’t charge Diddy with any crimes committed in the video, since they’re outside the statute of limitations.