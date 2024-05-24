Watch Waxahatchee Cover Drive-By Truckers’ “Outfit” For SiriusXMU

May 24, 2024 By Chris DeVille

Like many radio operations, SiriusXMU often invites visiting artists to cover another artist’s song. We’ve recently heard Slow Pulp doing Lifehouse and Vampire Weekend doing the Grateful Dead. And during their visit this week, Waxahatchee presented a version of Drive-By Truckers’ Decoration Day track “Outfit.” Tigers Blood drummer Spencer Tweedy was on hand to harmonize with Katie Crutchfield on the cover while keeping the beat, which was a nice touch. Watch footage of the performance below.

