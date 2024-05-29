Clairo Announces NYC & LA Residencies

Last week, Clairo announced a new album, Charm, and shared its lead single “Sexy To Someone,” which made it on our best songs of the week list. Today, she’s announced residencies in Los Angeles and New York City that will take place in September.

The LA shows will take place at the Fonda Theatre on September 6, 7, 8, 10, and 11. In NYC, she’ll be at Webster Hall on September 14, 15, 17, 18, and 19.

Pre-registration for shows is open now and closes this Sunday, June 2. Pre-sales will begin on June 4 at 10AM local time; general on-sale begins at 10AM on Wednesday, June 5. More details here.