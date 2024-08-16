The Lil Yachty content-flood continues. After Yachty and James Blake released the collaborative album Bad Cameo in June, Yachty is back to cranking out a string of rap singles. He dropped “Let’s Get On Dey Ass” and the Ian collab “Hate Me,” and he appeared alongside Lil Wayne on Mike WiLL Made-It’s “High3r,” and now he’s got a new track with Detroit rap champion Veeze.

Veeze has been a cult hero for years, and his profile grew significantly with the release of Ganger, maybe the most critically beloved rap album of last year. Over the past few months, Veeze dropped the solo single “Pop Yo Shit” and the Rylo Rodriguez collab “FAF.” He and Yachty go back a while. Yachty, a longtime champion of the Michigan underground, went all-in on that stuff on the 2021 mixatpe Michigan Boat Boy, and Veeze appeared on three of its songs. Last year, Yachty got an interlude to himself on Ganger.

On the new single “Sorry Not Sorry,” Veeze and Lil Yachty go back and forth over a beat from producers K4 and 183zman. Both of them talk their shit. Veeze: “Rolls truck all brown, that shit stank/ And my wrist all green like my watch fake.” Yachty: “I ain’t talkin’ ’bout no TV shows, but I still got Bear in this bitch/ I had to figure it out the hard way — no, I don’t care, lil bitch.” AMD Visuals and Little Miles directed the video, which does striking things with light and shadow. Watch it below.

“Sorry Not Sorry” is out now on Quality Control/Motown.