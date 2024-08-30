New Deluxe Reissue Of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ Long After Dark Includes Previously Unreleased Tracks

It’s been nearly seven years since we lost Tom Petty, but the man’s music remains consistently present. This year, Petty’s song “Love Is A Long Road” soundtracked the ultra-viral Grand Theft Auto VI trailer. Country stars like Dolly Parton and Chris Stapleton covered Petty’s songs for the tribute LP Country Petty, while people like Eddie Vedder and Jason Isbell are doing their own Petty covers for the Bad Monkey soundtrack. Now, Petty’s estate has announced plans for a deluxe reissue of Petty and his Heartbreakers’ 1982 album Long After Dark.

Long After Dark was the fifth album from Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers, the one that gave us bangers like “You Got Lucky” and “Change Of Heart.” The deluxe reissue, coming this fall, follows posthumous expanded versions of past Petty albums like Wildflowers and the She’s The One soundtrack. This new version of Long After Dark is set to feature 12 bonus tracks, including seven that were previously unreleased.

Long After Dark went gold and charted pretty well, but it wasn’t a blockbuster like some of Petty’s other albums. Petty later said that the album would’ve been improved if it featured some of the songs that he’d written, and this version will restore those songs. One of the inclusions is the original version of “Never Be You,” which Petty co-wrote with keyboardist Benmont Tench. Maria McKee recorded a version of that song, which was included in the sick-ass 1984 movie Streets Of Fire. In 1985, Rosanne Cash covered “Never Be You” and turned it into a #1 country hit. Another previously unreleased bonus track is “Ways To Be Wicked,” which was covered by McKee’s band Lone Justice. There’s also some stuff that Petty recorded for French TV sessions, including a cover of the Everly Brothers’ “Keeping Me Alive.”

The new version of Long After Dark has been remastered from the original analog tapes, and Petty’s engineer Ryan Ulyate mixed the bonus tracks. Physical editions come with packaging designed by Jeri Heiden, liner notes from David Fricke with commentary from Jimmy Iovine and Cameron Crowe, and archival photos from Dennis Callahan, Neal Preston and Aaron Rapoport. Along with the reissue announcement, there’s a new video for the French TV version of the single “Straight Into Darkness,” with director Alan Bibby filming the band performing at the Record Plant. Below, watch that video and check out the reissue’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

Disc 1:

01 “A One Story Town”

02 “You Got Lucky”

03 “Deliver Me”

04 “Change Of Heart”

05 “Finding Out”

06 “We Stand A Chance”

07 “Straight Into Darkness”

08 “The Same Old You”

09 “Between Two Worlds”

10 “A Wasted Life”

Disc 2″

01 “Stories We Could Tell” (French TV version)

02 “Never Be You” *

03 “Turning Point” (original drums version)

04 “Don’t Make Me Walk The Line” *

05 “I’m Finding Out” (French TV version) *

06 “Heartbreakers Beach Party” (extended version)

07 “Keeping Me Alive” (French TV version)

08 “Straight Into Darkness” (French TV version)

09 “Ways To Be Wicked” (Denver sessions) *

10 “Between Two Worlds” (French TV version) *

11 “One On One” *

12 “Wild Thing” *

* previously unreleased

The deluxe edition of Long After Dark is out 10/18 on Geffen/UMe; pre-order it here.