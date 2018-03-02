Features
the latest //
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
New Music
Videos
Lists
Sounding Board
Sounding Board
On
A Productive Cough
, Titus Andronicus Is Growing Up
When Titus Andronicus
announced
their fifth LP
A Productive Cough
, it almost felt as if it was accompanied with a warning. This album would showcase…
Ryan Leas
|
March 2, 2018 - 11:05 am
Sounding Board
“If It Makes You Happy” Is (Still) Having A Moment
My downstairs neighbors have a habit of getting wine-drunk and singing old songs. They generally break out stuff like "Love Shack" or "We Are Family."
Gabriela Tully Claymore
|
March 2, 2018 - 10:00 am
Sounding Board
Frank Zappa’s
We’re Only In It For The Money
Is The ’60s Psych Satire That Became A ’60s Psych Classic
"To be the man, you gotta beat the man, and...I’m the man." - The Nature Boy, Ric Flair
Statistically, there’s a good chance…
Bruce Hamilton
|
March 2, 2018 - 9:35 am
Credit:
Focus Features
Sounding Board
The Lush Sound And Shattering Silence Of
Phantom Thread
If you were to watch the trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson’s film
Phantom Thread
without ever having heard a good word about it, you might…
Gabriela Tully Claymore
|
February 26, 2018 - 12:57 pm
Sounding Board
The Low-Key Legacy Of Duster, Your Favorite Indie Band’s Favorite Indie Band
Every time I’ve tried to explain how Duster has emerged as one of the most influential bands of the past decade, it sounds like I’m…
Ian Cohen
|
February 23, 2018 - 11:10 am
Credit:
Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty
Sounding Board
Ghetto Blastin’ Disintegrating:
Deconstructing Beck
20 Years Later
At the beginning of 1998, it felt easy to peg Beck as one of the top-tier artists of alt-rock. After he followed up the seemingly…
Nate Patrin
|
February 16, 2018 - 4:29 pm
Sounding Board
The Kick Inside
At 40: How Kate Bush Let The Weirdness In And Changed Music Forever
In 1979,
an interviewer asked Kate Bush
-- who had recently become the first woman to reach #1 on the UK charts with a self-written…
Zoey Peresman
|
February 16, 2018 - 10:29 am
Sounding Board
Ought’s
Room Inside The World
Is A Rewarding New Chapter
If you go back to the great post-punk bands of the late '70s and early '80s, you'll find plenty of artists who started out avant-garde…
Ryan Leas
|
February 13, 2018 - 1:59 pm
Credit:
Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Sounding Board
Hip-Hop Is Evolving, And So Is Tyler, The Creator
Tyler Gregory Okonma
won the red carpet
at this year’s Grammys -- where his fifth and most recent studio album
Flower Boy
was nominated for…
Pranav Trewn
|
February 13, 2018 - 10:40 am
Credit:
Dramatization - Dan Levine/AFP/Getty, Frederick M. Brown/Getty
Sounding Board
Is Microsoft’s Paul Allen The New Jimi Hendrix? An Investigation
The last week and a half has taken a surprising turn, introducing us to Quincy Jones' new "I'm an 84-year-old all-around legend and I've seen…
Ryan Leas
|
February 8, 2018 - 4:41 pm
Credit:
Slaven Vlasic/FilmMagic
Sounding Board
Insanity Is Watching The Grammys Every Year And Expecting Something Different To Happen
"I think the Grammys are better in New York," Alicia Keys proclaimed before announcing the nominees for Record Of The Year. I'm not so sure…
Chris DeVille
|
January 29, 2018 - 9:33 am
Credit:
Gabor Scott/Redferns/Getty
Sounding Board
Wonderful And Frightening: Remembering And/Or Rediscovering Mark E. Smith And The Fall
It doesn't matter if you're a curious teenager with a Spotify account or a graying zealot sitting on decades worth of accumulated vinyl: Sooner or…
Nate Patrin
|
January 25, 2018 - 3:50 pm
Sounding Board
Looking Back On The Legacy Of D-Beat & 10 Years Of Disfear’s Masterpiece
Live The Storm
Like the Bo Diddley beat or the Amen break, the D-beat is one of the foundational rhythms of modern music. This simple, pounding drum pattern,…
Phil Freeman
|
January 22, 2018 - 10:33 am
Sounding Board
Strand Of Oaks’
Harder Love
Is A Glimpse Of What
Hard Love
Could Have Been
Almost exactly 11 months ago today, Tim Showalter released his fifth album under his moniker Strand Of Oaks,
Hard Love
. After the breakthrough and acclaim…
Ryan Leas
|
January 19, 2018 - 11:24 am
Credit:
Independent News And Media/Getty Images
Sounding Board
Dolores O’Riordan’s Voice Was An Unmistakable Light In The Time Of Grunge
The Cranberries were a more-than-competent alt-rock band who put together some good records, some great hits, and a few songs from after the fuss died…
Dan Weiss
|
January 15, 2018 - 6:30 pm
