Sounding Board

A Productive Cough

On A Productive Cough, Titus Andronicus Is Growing Up

When Titus Andronicus announced their fifth LP A Productive Cough, it almost felt as if it was accompanied with a warning. This album would showcase…
Ryan Leas | March 2, 2018 - 11:05 am
If It Makes You Happy

“If It Makes You Happy” Is (Still) Having A Moment

My downstairs neighbors have a habit of getting wine-drunk and singing old songs. They generally break out stuff like "Love Shack" or "We Are Family."
Gabriela Tully Claymore | March 2, 2018 - 10:00 am
We're Only In It For The Money

Frank Zappa’s We’re Only In It For The Money Is The ’60s Psych Satire That Became A ’60s Psych Classic

"To be the man, you gotta beat the man, and...I’m the man." - The Nature Boy, Ric Flair Statistically, there’s a good chance…
Bruce Hamilton | March 2, 2018 - 9:35 am
Phantom Thread
Credit: Focus Features

The Lush Sound And Shattering Silence Of Phantom Thread

If you were to watch the trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson’s film Phantom Thread without ever having heard a good word about it, you might…
Gabriela Tully Claymore | February 26, 2018 - 12:57 pm
Duster - Stratosphere

The Low-Key Legacy Of Duster, Your Favorite Indie Band’s Favorite Indie Band

Every time I’ve tried to explain how Duster has emerged as one of the most influential bands of the past decade, it sounds like I’m…
Ian Cohen | February 23, 2018 - 11:10 am
Photo of BECK
Credit: Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty

Ghetto Blastin’ Disintegrating: Deconstructing Beck 20 Years Later

At the beginning of 1998, it felt easy to peg Beck as one of the top-tier artists of alt-rock. After he followed up the seemingly…
Nate Patrin | February 16, 2018 - 4:29 pm
katebushthekickinside-1518028392

The Kick Inside At 40: How Kate Bush Let The Weirdness In And Changed Music Forever

In 1979, an interviewer asked Kate Bush -- who had recently become the first woman to reach #1 on the UK charts with a self-written…
Zoey Peresman | February 16, 2018 - 10:29 am
Ought - Room Inside The World

Ought’s Room Inside The World Is A Rewarding New Chapter

If you go back to the great post-punk bands of the late '70s and early '80s, you'll find plenty of artists who started out avant-garde…
Ryan Leas | February 13, 2018 - 1:59 pm
Tyler, The Creator
Credit: Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Hip-Hop Is Evolving, And So Is Tyler, The Creator

Tyler Gregory Okonma won the red carpet at this year’s Grammys -- where his fifth and most recent studio album Flower Boy was nominated for…
Pranav Trewn | February 13, 2018 - 10:40 am
The Paul Allen Experience
Credit: Dramatization - Dan Levine/AFP/Getty, Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Is Microsoft’s Paul Allen The New Jimi Hendrix? An Investigation

The last week and a half has taken a surprising turn, introducing us to Quincy Jones' new "I'm an 84-year-old all-around legend and I've seen…
Ryan Leas | February 8, 2018 - 4:41 pm
Bruno Mars
Credit: Slaven Vlasic/FilmMagic

Insanity Is Watching The Grammys Every Year And Expecting Something Different To Happen

"I think the Grammys are better in New York," Alicia Keys proclaimed before announcing the nominees for Record Of The Year. I'm not so sure…
Chris DeVille | January 29, 2018 - 9:33 am
Photo of The Fall.
Credit: Gabor Scott/Redferns/Getty

Wonderful And Frightening: Remembering And/Or Rediscovering Mark E. Smith And The Fall

It doesn't matter if you're a curious teenager with a Spotify account or a graying zealot sitting on decades worth of accumulated vinyl: Sooner or…
Nate Patrin | January 25, 2018 - 3:50 pm
disfear-1516634187

Looking Back On The Legacy Of D-Beat & 10 Years Of Disfear’s Masterpiece Live The Storm

Like the Bo Diddley beat or the Amen break, the D-beat is one of the foundational rhythms of modern music. This simple, pounding drum pattern,…
Phil Freeman | January 22, 2018 - 10:33 am
Harder Love

Strand Of Oaks’ Harder Love Is A Glimpse Of What Hard Love Could Have Been

Almost exactly 11 months ago today, Tim Showalter released his fifth album under his moniker Strand Of Oaks, Hard Love. After the breakthrough and acclaim…
Ryan Leas | January 19, 2018 - 11:24 am
Dolores O'Riordan
Credit: Independent News And Media/Getty Images

Dolores O’Riordan’s Voice Was An Unmistakable Light In The Time Of Grunge

The Cranberries were a more-than-competent alt-rock band who put together some good records, some great hits, and a few songs from after the fuss died…
Dan Weiss | January 15, 2018 - 6:30 pm
Heavy Rotation

03 Greedo – The Wolf Of Grape Street
Caroline Says – No Fool Like An Old Fool
Hot Snakes – Jericho Sirens
Mount Eerie – Now Only
Girls Rituals – Im Desperate
Ness Nite – Dream Girl
David Byrne – American Utopia
Lucy Dacus – Historian
