Everyone loved Tom Petty, as evidenced by the 74 artists that sent us blurbs about their favorite song by him, and a ton of musicians have also performed covers live at their shows in honor of the late legend. We’ve already heard covers from Fleet Foxes, Wilco, Coldplay, Against Me!, and even Miley Cyrus, and last night Father John Misty played a Petty song at his show in Phoenix. He performed “To Find A Friend” from Wildflowers, and you can watch video of it below.