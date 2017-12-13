BBC Drops Josh Homme From Children’s Show Bedtime Stories For Kicking Photographer

The BBC children’s television network CBeebies told The Telegraph that it will not air two segments that Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme recorded for its show Bedtime Stories. (A third episode that he participated in has already aired.) Over the weekend, Homme kicked a photographer in the face at KROQ’s Christmas show. He’s since issued two apologies, and the photographer says that she will file a police report. The BBC said that the episodes Homme was in will not air for the forseeable future, “until the matter is resolved.”