Watch Randy Newman Perform “Short People” With The Roots On The Tonight Show

Since releasing his album Dark Matter earlier this year, the legendary wiseass singer-songwriter Randy Newman has been out there on the promo circuit, talking about the song he wrote about Donald Trump’s dick and singing about Vladimir Putin on Colbert. Last night, Newman was a guest on The Tonight Show, where he performed a couple of songs. With the Roots backing him up, he sang the recent track “It’s A Jungle Out There” and the 1977 novelty classic “Short People.” Jimmy Fallon also sat next to Newman on his piano bench, where they talked about writing about death, co-writing the Three Amigos screenplay, and his friendship with Lorne Michaels. Watch the performances and the interview below.

Dark Matter is out now on Nonesuch.