Brandon Flowers, Mary J. Blige, Brittany Howard Among Rock Hall Induction Presenters

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame is inducting its 2018 class two weekends from now in Cleveland, and although it’s kind of a sham, they’ve lined up some interesting figures to assist with the festivities. We already knew Howard Stern would induct Bon Jovi into the hall, but now we know who’ll induct most of the rest of the artists.

Killers frontman Brandon Flowers will induct the Cars, which makes all kinds of sense. Heart’s Ann Wilson is inducting the Moody Blues. Mary J. Blige and Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard will be on hand to posthumously induct Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, respectively, and Andra Day will perform in Simone’s stead.

What we still don’t know is who’ll induct Dire Straits. Very mysterious! It certainly won’t be Radiohead.