Watch Deerhunter Jam With Animal Collective, Perform New Songs At NYC Shows

Deerhunter have a new album produced by Welsh singer-songwriter Cate Le Bon on the way — according to frontman Bradford Cox, its working title is Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? — and this week, they debuted a few songs from it (along with a new live lineup) in New York. Their summer tour kicked off at Elsewhere on Tuesday night, where they trotted out new songs called “Detournement,” “Futurism,” “What Happens To People,” “Element,” “No One’s Sleeping,” and “Death In Midsummer.”

The band performed nearly the same set at Le Poisson Rouge the next day, but with a little extra surprise: Animal Collective. As Brooklyn Vegan reports, Animal Collective members Avey Tare, Deakin, and Geologist — everyone except Panda Bear — joined Deerhunter onstage at the end of their encore to perform a 20-minute improvisational jam. Former Women frontman Patrick Flegel, who performs as Cindy Lee and served as the show’s opener, also joined in on the fun.

As previously announced, the tour-exclusive cassette The Double Dream Of Spring was also on sale at the Elsewhere show. It was supposed to available throughout the whole tour, but it was limited to 300 copies and sold out on the first night. Bradford Cox reportedly mentioned on stage that he didn’t realize there would be so much interest, which, dude, you’re a great, cultishly beloved indie-rock band! But he urged fans not to buy the tape from scalpers, and there was a sign-up sheet to have a copy sent in the mail at the merch table the next night.

Cell phones were apparently banned at the tour opener, but you can check out some fan-shot footage from the second show at Le Poisson Rouge below.

5/16 LE POISSON ROUGE SETLIST

“Detournement”

“Revival”

“Futurism”

“What Happens To People”

“Desire Lines”

“Element”

“No One’s Sleeping”

“Death In Midsummer”

“Helicopter”

“Take Care”

“He Would Have Laughed”

“Cover Me (Slowly)”

“Agoraphobia”

“Improvisation” (with Animal Collective)