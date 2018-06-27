Florence Welch dropped “Sky Full Of Song” back in April after a few years of side projects following Florence + The Machine’s exhilarating pop gem How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful. Last month, Welch announced the new Florence + The Machine album High As Hope along with an beautiful single called “Hunger.” Since then, they’ve played a few late night shows, debuted two tracks in concert, and released another gorgeous single with a equally striking video to match. Tonight, they played three songs — “Hunger,” “Between Two Lungs,” and “Sky Full Of Song” — for BBC Radio 6. Listen to the intimate acoustic renditions below.