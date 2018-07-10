Watch Car Seat Headrest Cover Death Grips

Car Seat Headrest kicked off their gig last night at Impérial Bell in Quebec City with a surprising set opener: “Black Paint,” a single from the new Death Grips album Year Of The Snitch. Not that it’s surprising for Will Toledo’s band to perform somebody else’s song; they’ve done tunes by Frank Ocean, Radiohead, Sufjan Stevens, and others over the years. (And don’t forget Smash Mouth!) But the prospect of any act getting on stage and opening with a Death Grips song is startling and a little bit thrilling.

The show was part of the Festival d’Ete International de Quebec — an 11-day, multi-venue event featuring headliners such as Neil Young, Foo Fighters, Beck, the Weeknd, Lorde, the Chainsmokers, and Dave Matthews Band, plus an undercard that ranges from the War On Drugs to Lil Yachty to Metz to Cyndi Lauper — hence CSH’s relatively brief nine-song setlist.

Car Seat Headrest are touring in support of Twin Fantasy, the lo-fi 2011 album they recently re-recorded and re-released. Check out brief footage of their “Black Paint” cover below.