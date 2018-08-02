Superorganism know how to cover a song. Back in February, the UK pop collective performed a rendition of Pavement’s “Cut Your Hair” in a SiriusXMU session. They reimagined Camilla Cabello’s hit single “Cabana” in March. Last month, they remixed Gorillaz’s “Humility“— it’s not quite a cover, but it’s really good. Today, they mashed up Post Malone’s “Congratulations” and MGMT’s song of the same name for the Australian radio station Triple J. Also featured: Jack Black! Or, Dewey Finn, Black’s character in School Of Rock. His iconic “do yourselves a favor and give up” monologue plays at the beginning and end of the song. The seven present members sit around clapping and singing and drinking orange soda out of champagne flutes. Watch below.