Conan Cuts Musical Performances

In the past few months alone, acts including Neko Case, Johnny Marr, Ben Gibbard, the Breeders, Natalie Prass, and Margo Price have all performed live on Conan. But soon, no one will be singing or playing instruments on Conan — except maybe James Comey.

Since 2010, Conan has aired as an hour-long program on TBS. But earlier this year, Conan O’Brien announced that starting in 2019, his flagship late-night show will shift into a half-hour format focused more on comedy. “I was looking for something more lean and agile,” Conan said at the time. “I’ve been pushing for something that fits the modern landscape, certainly fits the way I interact with my fans more.”

And as part of that new direction, Variety reports, the show is cutting its regular musical performances. Producer and music booker Roey Hershkovitz, who’s been with the Conan franchise for nearly 20 years, is also departing the show, although he may still do consulting work on on the occasional special music episode or online content. “This is going to be me doing comedy as you’ve seen me doing, and an interview, probably, with a celebrity every night instead of two or three,” Conan explained in May. “Everything else beyond that we’re going to find it by doing it.”