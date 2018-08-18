Kodak Black Released From Jail

Kodak Black has been released from prison, Pitchfork reports. The 21-year-old Florida rapper was arrested on weapons and child neglect charges in January of this year after an Instagram live broadcast showed marijuana and a handgun near his young son.

The initial felony charges were dropped, but Black, who legally changed his name from Dieuson Octave to Bill K. Kapri while in prison, entered an open plea to probation violation charges of driving with a suspended license and associating with people engaged in criminal activity.

Late last year, Kodak Black was also indicted on sexual assault charges. He is still awaiting trial.