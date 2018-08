Animal Collective’s Geologist has a radio show called The O’Brien System, and he sometimes uses it to debut unreleased demos and rarities. He’s previously unearthed recordings of Animal Collective’s “In The Bleak Midwinter” and “Penny Dreadfuls” from the late ’90s, and last month, he shared “Grassy Grain,” a rough-draft outtake from AnCo’s new audiovisual double album Tangerine Reef. Today, he’s shared “Blooming Coral,” another unused demo for the project produced by Avey Tare. Listen below.