Jay Rock – “Rotation 112th” Video

In June, Jay Rock released his third studio album, Redemption, and he’s spent the last couple months making music videos for a good chunk of the tracks. We’ve seen clips for “The Bloodiest,” “OSOM,” and “ES Tales” since it dropped, and today he’s back with another one for “Rotation 112th.”

It’s set on and around the titular 112th Street in Los Angeles that Jay Rock used to hang around, and it finds the rapper with his crew having parties outside a tire shop and a grocery store with all the requisite party necessities, like barbecue and drinks and girls and a red motorcycle. The music video was directed by Daniel Russell.

Watch below.

Redemption is out now via TDE.