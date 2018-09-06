Paul McCartney Does Marc Maron, Howard Stern

Paul McCartney’s first album of new songs in five years, Egypt Station, is out tomorrow. As such, the erstwhile Beatle is in full media blitz mode.

Yesterday McCartney appeared on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show. Variety reports that the 90-minute discussion focused heavily on the Beatles’ early years. They discussed other bands copying the Beatles back then, noting that the Hollies ripped off their style and they didn’t mind. There was also a bit about McCartney’s father suggesting they change the “Yeah, yeah, yeah!” lyric in “She Loves You” to “Yes, yes, yes.” McCartney spoke about John Lennon breaking up the Beatles by announcing he was leaving, and about his respect for Lennon’s relationship with Yoko Ono. He told an anecdote about Jack Nicholson recently entering a party by announcing, “Big balls coming in,” and on a similar note, he joked about the double entendre on his surprising new single “Fuh You.” Subscribers can hear the interview here.

This morning McCartney’s visit to another longstanding interview institution has gone live. On the WTF podcast, he reportedly discusses a lot: “The Beatles and Stones rivalry that wasn’t, his current relationship with Ringo, the influence of Little Richard, the Who, the Beach Boys, how he needs to have an out-of-body experience to really examine the Beatles legacy, the reception of his solo work after the Beatles, recording Band On The Run in Nigeria, what messages are in his songs, which songs still make him emotional when he performs them, and what he brought to the table for his latest album, Egypt Station.” That’s publicly available to stream here or download here.

But wait! There’s more! McCartney will perform a secret NYC show Friday night at 8PM ET, which will be broadcast live on YouTube, and the New York City Subway is selling Egypt Station-themed MetroCards at the 42nd Street-Grand Central station. Will any of this live up to his instant-classic Carpool Karaoke segment? Probably not, but it’s always fun to have Macca in the media.

Egypt Station is out 9/7 on Capitol. Pre-order it here.