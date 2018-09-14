Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

If you still need to get Justin Bieber a wedding present, Diarrhea Planet socks are half off.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
#10
|JaRule
|Score:41 | Sep 10th
Oh great, just what I needed. A second round of Diarrhea.
|Posted in: Diarrhea Planet Opening For Jason Isbell Just Weeks After “Final Shows”
#9
|blochead
|Score:45 | Sep 12th
On of my proudest moments was rescuing this fella from an oil spill, cleaning all the black tar off him, and nursing him back to health. We developed quite a bond. Setting him free was a bittersweet moment. I miss you, Don
|Posted in: No More Free Dongle
#8
|ShineALight
|Score:47 | Sep 12th
Fuck Apple
|Posted in: No More Free Dongle
#7
|bakedbeans
|Score:48 | Sep 7th
holy shit… oh, fuck, this is so sad…. oh god
|Posted in: Mac Miller Dead At 26
#6
|WilliamSockner
|Score:50 | Sep 7th
Between this and Manchester, Grande’s going through some traumatic things as a young adult.
|Posted in: Mac Miller Dead At 26
#5
|cokeparty
|Score:51 | Sep 7th
ADMIT YOU ARE BIASED TO THE ROLLING STONES YOU PIECE OF SHIT!
|Posted in: The Number Ones: The Rolling Stones’ “Paint It Black”
#4
|Peter Helman
|Score:54 | Sep 12th
Free The Dongle
|Posted in: No More Free Dongle
#3
|Mercury Jones
|Score:54 | Sep 7th
This is ultimately really sad and heartbreaking but it’s extremely irritating that other sources are reporting it’s basically Ariana Grande’s fault…
|Posted in: Mac Miller Dead At 26
#2
|baked potato
|Score:60 | Sep 12th
Apple can suck my dongle
|Posted in: No More Free Dongle
#1
|bakedbeans
|Score:61 | Sep 7th
fuck anybody who says anything resembling that
|Posted in: Mac Miller Dead At 26
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
#5
|organoompkin
|Score:-16 | Sep 12th
Lana Del Rey? More like Lame Uh Stay Way
|Posted in: Lana Del Rey – “Mariners Apartment Complex” Video
#4
|Psalm for the Dead
|Score:-17 | Sep 12th
Stop being poor and by AirPods.
|Posted in: No More Free Dongle
#3
|tropicoflungcancer
|Score:-19 | Sep 12th
Good to see grown adults set impossibly high standards for musicians they know largely through their own interpretations of three albums and a scattering of media appearances. I mean, she certainly is.
|Posted in: Watch Mitski Talk About The Cowboy Myth & Play “Geyser” On The Daily Show
#2
|Joshlynn
|Score:-23 | Sep 13th
for fuck’s sake, the antebellum era lasted barely 80 years. as ridiculous and indefensible as the tmz comment was, the public’s response really drove home how impoverished we are in historical literacy and, uh, basic arithmetic.
|Posted in: The Success Of “I Love It” Puts A Perfectly Perverse Bow On Kanye West’s Batshit Year
#1
|ChadSexington
|Score:-42 | Sep 10th
What really should bum you out is the horrific sound wigger MacMiller produces.
Who gives a sh1t about this junkie loser?
|Posted in: Mac Miller Deserved Better
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|log
|Score:12 | Sep 13th
“In retrospect, it might’ve been more efficient for the Troggs to put their guitars down and just slap their dicks on a table rhythmically for two minutes and 30 seconds.”
And blatantly rip off what The Beatles were doing?
|Posted in: The Number Ones: The Troggs’ “Wild Thing”