Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10  JaRule
Score:41 | Sep 10th

Oh great, just what I needed. A second round of Diarrhea.
Posted in: Diarrhea Planet Opening For Jason Isbell Just Weeks After “Final Shows”
#9  blochead
Score:45 | Sep 12th

On of my proudest moments was rescuing this fella from an oil spill, cleaning all the black tar off him, and nursing him back to health. We developed quite a bond. Setting him free was a bittersweet moment. I miss you, Don
Posted in: No More Free Dongle
#8  ShineALight
Score:47 | Sep 12th

Fuck Apple
Posted in: No More Free Dongle
#7  bakedbeans
Score:48 | Sep 7th

holy shit… oh, fuck, this is so sad…. oh god
Posted in: Mac Miller Dead At 26
#6  WilliamSockner
Score:50 | Sep 7th

Between this and Manchester, Grande’s going through some traumatic things as a young adult.
Posted in: Mac Miller Dead At 26
#5  cokeparty
Score:51 | Sep 7th

ADMIT YOU ARE BIASED TO THE ROLLING STONES YOU PIECE OF SHIT!
Posted in: The Number Ones: The Rolling Stones’ “Paint It Black”
#4  Peter Helman
Score:54 | Sep 12th

Free The Dongle
Posted in: No More Free Dongle
#3  Mercury Jones
Score:54 | Sep 7th

This is ultimately really sad and heartbreaking but it’s extremely irritating that other sources are reporting it’s basically Ariana Grande’s fault…
Posted in: Mac Miller Dead At 26
#2  baked potato
Score:60 | Sep 12th

Apple can suck my dongle
Posted in: No More Free Dongle
#1  bakedbeans
Score:61 | Sep 7th

fuck anybody who says anything resembling that
Posted in: Mac Miller Dead At 26

THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS

#5  organoompkin
Score:-16 | Sep 12th

Lana Del Rey? More like Lame Uh Stay Way
Posted in: Lana Del Rey – “Mariners Apartment Complex” Video
#4  Psalm for the Dead
Score:-17 | Sep 12th

Stop being poor and by AirPods.
Posted in: No More Free Dongle
#3  tropicoflungcancer
Score:-19 | Sep 12th

Good to see grown adults set impossibly high standards for musicians they know largely through their own interpretations of three albums and a scattering of media appearances. I mean, she certainly is.
Posted in: Watch Mitski Talk About The Cowboy Myth & Play “Geyser” On The Daily Show
#2  Joshlynn
Score:-23 | Sep 13th

for fuck’s sake, the antebellum era lasted barely 80 years. as ridiculous and indefensible as the tmz comment was, the public’s response really drove home how impoverished we are in historical literacy and, uh, basic arithmetic.

Posted in: The Success Of “I Love It” Puts A Perfectly Perverse Bow On Kanye West’s Batshit Year
#1  ChadSexington
Score:-42 | Sep 10th

What really should bum you out is the horrific sound wigger MacMiller produces.

Who gives a sh1t about this junkie loser?
Posted in: Mac Miller Deserved Better

THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE

  log
Score:12 | Sep 13th

“In retrospect, it might’ve been more efficient for the Troggs to put their guitars down and just slap their dicks on a table rhythmically for two minutes and 30 seconds.”

And blatantly rip off what The Beatles were doing?

Posted in: The Number Ones: The Troggs’ “Wild Thing”