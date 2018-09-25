Justus Proffit & Jay Som – “Invisible Friends”

Last month, Jay Som and LA singer-songwriter Justus Proffit announced that they had teamed up for a collaborative EP called Nothing’s Changed. It’s the latest of Artist To Watch Melina Duterte’s 2018 output, which has included a one-off and some outtakes from last year’s Everybody Works.

We’ve heard the title track from their EP together already, which channeled a warbled lo-fi twang, while its second single, “Invisible Friends,” feels heavier in comparison. There’s a lot of moving layers to it, which results in something that sounds muddy but ornate. Justus Proffit sings of searching for familiar faces, and harmonizes with Duterte on the back half, punctuated by some psychedelic guitar twists.

“Melina and I wanted this song to sound really big,” Justus Proffit said in a statement. “This song is kind of Oasis inspired. Every 2-count of the song there is a note hit on the keyboard, that was inspired by Len’s “Steal My Sunshine.” We generally just wanted a groovy 90’s rock song.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

11/30 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

12/01 Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

12/05 Washington, DC @ DC9

12/06 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

12/07 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

12/09 Allston, MA @ Great Scott

12/11 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

12/13 Chicago, IL @ Schubas

The Nothing’s Changed EP is out 9/28 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.