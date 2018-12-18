In a promo for tonight’s episode of Fallon, Ariana Grande joined former Saturday Night Live cast members Chris Kattan, Tracy Morgan, Horatio Sanz, and Jimmy Fallon to perform their iconic Christmas ditty, “I Wish It Was Christmas Today,” which premiered on SNL 18 years ago.

Grande stands behind Kattan and bounces slightly while the rest of them perform their signature moves: Sanz on guitar and vocals, Kattan with the head flips, Morgan’s weird straight-faced dance, and Fallon nodding in front of a keyboard. She will appear on tonight’s Fallon to perform her new song “Imagine.”

“I Wish It Was Christmas Today” has previously been covered by Julian Casablancas in 2009 and Colleen Green last year. Watch tonight’s performance below.