The first Saturday Night Live episode of 2019 is this Saturday, 1/19, with host Rachel Brosnahan of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and musical guest… Greta Van Fleet. The second episode of this young year will air the following Saturday, and we’ve just learned that it will feature the musical stylings of one Robert Rihmeek Williams.

Yes, Meek Mill, riding high on the chart-topping success of his new album Championships, will be the show’s musical guest on 1/26. It will mark another W in a long string of them since Meek’s release from prison last year. He’s also made the talk-show rounds and penned a New York Times op-ed as an advocate for prison reform, snubbed Donald Trump, and taken an acting role — so maybe he’ll participate in a sketch or digital short?

Joining Meek will be host James McAvoy, who’s promoting his role in the new M. Night Shyamalan movie Glass and will definitely be doing some sort of split personalities bit on the show. Check out SNL’s tweet announcing the lineup below.