Last April, Kali Uchis released her fantastic debut album, Isolation, one of the best releases of the year. Since then, we’ve seen her masterful, star-quality performance at Governors Ball and heard her collaboration with Tyler, The Creator. She covered Kanye West’s “Paranoid” back in July, and now she’s back with a cover of Björk’s iconic “Venus As A Boy” from 1993’s Debut Check out her performance for Australian radio station Triple J below.